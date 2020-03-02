Green Bay Austin Straubel now offering coat check for passengers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Heading to a warm-weather getaway but don’t want to drag your winter coat along? Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a winter coat check for passengers heading to warmer locations.

“All you have to do is drop off your coat at our pre-security restaurant, the Air Host Grill, which is located on the main floor of the terminal, just before the elevators and escalator,” explains Airport Director Marty Piette. “The cost is just $2 per day, per coat, with a maximum charge of $10.”

Austin Straubel says coats at the coat check will be individually bagged and tagged. Payments are to be made at the time you drop off your coat with drop off and pick up at the same location. Picking your coat up after hours? No worries – the airport says there will be a number to call for retrieval of your coat.

“We’ve been hearing from travelers that they would prefer not to have to take their winter gear with them when traveling to warm weather locations,” added Piette. “So, we’re happy to be able to provide this service during what is a very busy travel time.”

“We appreciate the support of Northeast Wisconsin travelers,” stated Piette. “We’re happy to be able to offer the coat check to make things quicker and easier.”

For more about Austin Straubel, visit their website, Facebook, or Twitter.

