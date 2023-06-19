GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fourth of July is approaching quickly, and together, the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are reminding residents about the use of legal and illegal fireworks.

To reduce the overall use of illegal fireworks and related hazards while celebrating Independence Day, both agencies will enforce firework safety from Friday, June 23, through Tuesday, July 4.

In this initiative, an officer and a fire marshal will occasionally be jointly dispatched during the evening hours to calls related to illegal fireworks complaints.

The two will also deliver notifications to fireworks vendors within the City of Green Bay to discuss what is and is not legal to be sold with and without valid permits, which will then be followed by compliance checks.

“The use of illegal fireworks possesses both a genuine safety concern as well as a quality-of-life issue for those within our community. The Green Bay Police Department takes illegal fireworks sales and use seriously, but at the same time, we ask that the public understands the reality of call volume and effective patrol response,” said Captain Clint Beguhn, Green Bay Police Department. “If you’re wondering whether a firework is legal or illegal to possess without a valid permit, LEGAL fireworks DO NOT leave the ground or explode, while ILLEGAL fireworks DO.

Officers remind residents that in Wisconsin, a person who possesses or uses fireworks without a valid permit or who sells fireworks to a person who does not have a valid license is subject to a forfeiture of up to $1,000 per violation. Each firework illegally possessed, used, or sold may be a separate violation.

Some legal fireworks include sparklers that do not exceed 36 inches in length, smoke bombs, caps, and toy snakes.

Illegal fireworks without a valid permit include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars.

Those interested in the requirements to obtain a valid permit in the City of Green Bay can click here for further information.