GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -There’s Octoberfest, and then there’s Autoberfest.

This Saturday, the Green Bay Automobile Gallery will showcase German cars. The collection includes some of the rarest Porsches in the world. There will also be German food, drink and music.

“This is totally unique because we’re bringing in more than 100 German cars just for the day from all over the Midwest,” Executive Director Darrel Burnett told Local 5 News. “And we’re featuring the 75th anniversary of Porsche.”

Burnett says it is a literal Porsche Palace.

“I have assembled the rarest Porsches in the world. I believe we will have here the most unique German Octoberfest event in Wisconsin”.

One of the oldest Porsches on display is worth about $ 8 million. But you don’t have to shell out a lot to get in on the fun.

Autoberfest is from 2-6 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. You can purchase tickets on the gallery’s website or at the door.