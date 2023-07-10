GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Working in the fast food industry comes with many responsibilities, but saving someone’s life is not usually one of them.

A&W employees in Green Bay were in the midst of a lunch rush hour when a customer appeared to be choking and fell to the floor.

Assistant Manager Rachelle Lyles says, “The very first thing you don’t do is panic because it’ll ripple and domino, and that’s what you didn’t want.”

It turned out the man was having a diabetic seizure and went into shock. Lyles and General Manager John Kuehlwein both had backgrounds in the medical field and immediately sprung into action, with Lyles doing CPR and Kuehlwein doing chest compressions.

Kuehlwein says, “In fast food, you want to expect the unexpected. We have kids that come in, and they’re eating their food quickly, and you never know when you’re going to have to do the Heimlich maneuver or CPR. It’s a huge thing that you want to look out for.”

The man was eventually taken to the hospital, and a few days later, Kuehlwein and his staff got the news the customer is doing well.

While it was nothing like either manager had experienced in the restaurant industry before, they both are thankful the customer is okay.

“[I’m] grateful, and [it’s] scary at the same time. Grateful that he’s alive, but scary because you don’t know what the outcomes going to be,” Kuehlwein says.

The staff hopes to see the customer again when he comes in next. The store also wants to notify the public of their temporary hours. A&W is open from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.