Green Bay Axe aiming to open early August

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A new axe-throwing range is looking to chop down boredom in Green Bay as soon as early August.

“Axe throwing venues are a very popular trend across the world right now, and we are excited to bring the experience to the Green Bay area,” said Green Bay Axe Partner Joe Van Abel.

According to Green Bay Axe, construction on their location in the same strip mall as Green Bay Escape on South Ridge Road is set to begin in early July. The grand opening is set for August.

But how will the axe throwing work?

Competitors throw hatchets at a wooden target, trying to land their shot as close to the bullseye as possible. Green Bay Axe will offer five lanes which can hold six throwers each.

Each lane will also receive a lane coach to teach and assist competitors.

While the venue does intend to serve a variety of wine and beer, owners say there will be a two-beverage limit per player and staff will have the right to refuse service in the interest of safety.

Because Green Bay Axe shares its leadership team with Green Bay Escape, bundle packages will be available for both venues.

Interested in being apart of Green Bay Axe? The business says they are set to begin hiring in mid-July. More information can be found here.