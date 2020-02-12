Green Bay bait shop to be featured on Netflix outdoors show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay bait shop is receiving some recognition thanks to a Netflix show.
“MeatEater,” an outdoors hunting series, was filming and fishing for perch in front of Smokey’s on the Bay, located at the mouth of the Fox River.
Producers for the show say Northeast Wisconsin is the perfect place to shoot the show because of the area’s strong fishing communities.
The crew will target walleye and whitefish on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the same location.
