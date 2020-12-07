GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay balcony fire displaces five, remains under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire that left five Green Bay residents displaced is under investigation Monday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire says they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Langlade Avenue for a report of a possible house fire at around 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the second-floor balcony and exterior wall.

The first arriving Green Bay Metro crew was able to knock the fire down in under 10 minutes.

Other fire crews were able to enter the home and open up the interior walls and ceilings to check for fire, finding the fire had not spread any further.

Green Bay Metro Fire says the Red Cross assisted on scene.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages and remains under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East