Green Bay balcony fire displaces five, remains under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire that left five Green Bay residents displaced is under investigation Monday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire says they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Langlade Avenue for a report of a possible house fire at around 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the second-floor balcony and exterior wall.

The first arriving Green Bay Metro crew was able to knock the fire down in under 10 minutes.

Other fire crews were able to enter the home and open up the interior walls and ceilings to check for fire, finding the fire had not spread any further.

Green Bay Metro Fire says the Red Cross assisted on scene.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages and remains under investigation.