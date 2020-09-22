GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) -As we all realize the continued importance of social distancing, it turns out some of the most beautiful Latin dances can be done solo.

HeeJu Matuszak is the owner of Green Bay Ballroom. She recently stopped by the Local 5 studio to demonstrate a solo salsa for the Hispanic Heritage Special.

“I was 12 years old when I started professionally training in ballroom dancing,” Matuszak tells Local 5. “It was an after school program in Seoul South Korea and I instantly fell in love with Latin dancing.”

Green Bay Ballroom is slowly getting folks back into the swing of things. Of course adjustments in instruction are made given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even with social distancing, she says the Latin dance still has the ability to stir the soul and lift the spirits.

“It brings much warmth between people,” she says. “It has social interaction and brings so much in depth. Understanding of each other. Between dancers. You don’t need to speak a word. You just move through the music and feel the rhythm.”

Feeling the rhythm and stretching your boundaries. Culture coming full circle.