Green Bay bar collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local tavern owner is doing what he can to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.

Max Barnowsky, owner of Black Saddle Tavern and Oasis held a food drive this week to give Northeast Wisconsin the chance to help residents of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

They’re looking for things like canned food, water, gas cans, portable air conditioners, and tarps.

Employees and staff say helping others, even if they live far away, is the ‘Wisconsin thing to do.’

“They say they’re not seeing a lot of aid down there just yet,” says Bailey Erickson, a bartender at Black Saddle. “They were super grateful for our help and for us to even care about them being so far away.

Barnowsky says he agrees.

“You do something like this and everybody kind of feels good,” he tells WFRV Local 5. “They were just extremely grateful to hear that we were doing this for them and caring.”

Donations will be accepted through Sunday. A group will then drive down to Louisiana on Monday to hand-deliver the supplies and make sure they get to those who need them the most.

