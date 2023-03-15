GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As March Madness approaches, fans enter bars to watch the games. One local bar says they set the standard for basketball lovers to enjoy themselves during the tournament.

“I think we’re one of the number one sports bars in Green Bay, we really take pride in what we do here and a lot of TVs putting on the sound,” said Amber Wrona, Stadium View manager.

Local bars expect an increase in customers due to the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament. Wrona says Stadium View is home for local basketball fans.

“This is usually the fun spot to watch all the games, we turn on the sound it’s a great spot,” said Wrona.

Bar owners say customers start their day early to watch the games. The owner of Green Bay Distillery says customers love watching the games at bars.

“We usually get busier for the tournament as people take off work, we open up early at 10 a.m. People come in and watch the games that start right at 11,” said Michael McNerney, Owner of Green Bay Distillery.

Mcnerney says there is no better way to watch the madness.

“It is an exciting time of the year, one local team, Marquette’s, playing for the tournament, things are warming up a little bit and it is a good time to go out and watch basketball,” said McNerney.

