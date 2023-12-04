GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A baseball team in the Green Bay area is spreading holiday cheer as they recently donated nearly 100 toys to Toys for Tots at various locations throughout the city.

The Green Bay Blue Ribbons, who play at Joannes Stadium, spent the first day of December traveling around to businesses in the city and donating nearly 100 toys to Toys for Tots.

Coaches, players, and staff members all did their part to help Santa as the team stopped at Cherry Optical, Nicolet Bank, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for drop-off.

The Blue Ribbons, a non-profit baseball team that plays in the Northeastern Wisconsin Baseball League and the Wisconsin State League, will start their 2024 season at the end of May.

For more information about the team, visit the Blue Ribbons website.