GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV.

According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing to provide in-home caregiving services to a person with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The agreement includes the following:

Non-discrimination policy

Training of staff

Written notification to the Department of Justice of future complaints

$10,000 in compensatory damages for the individual

It was alleged that a ‘number’ of Helping Hands caregivers refused to provide service to the person with HIV. Helping Hands reportedly terminated the relationship with the individual as a result.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prioritizes the protection of the civil rights of all individuals,. As this settlement demonstrates, our office is committed to using all available tools to enforce the ADA and prevent discrimination. United States Attorney Gregory Haanstad

Helping Hands reportedly offers in-home caregiving services to nine counties across northeast Wisconsin. Its main office is in Green Bay.

Local 5 did reach out to Helping Hands but has not heard back at this time. This story will be updated if a response is heard.