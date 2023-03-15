GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone loves setting career or life milestones, and one local truck driver was honored today in celebration of driving three million miles all while being accident-free throughout his career.

Tom Fullerton, a Green Bay-based truck driver, recently hit his 3,000,000 miles driven mark and the company he drives for honored the milestone in a unique way.

XPO, the company Fullerton drives for, presented the Marine veteran with a camo-themed truck to celebrate his accident-free career.

“For 30 years, this has been one of my career goals that I wanted to make three million miles without an accident. So it [involves] taking the extra time, checking out my equipment, I’m really diligent with safety,” said Fullerton.

To put three million miles into perspective, you could travel from Earth to the moon more than 12 times. It would take roughly 60,000 hours and nearly 30 years of driving to achieve this milestone.

“You can’t shortcut safety ever,” Fullerton added.