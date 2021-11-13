VIDEO: Green Bay basement fire injures 1, causes $200,000 worth of damages

GREEN BAYm Wis. (WFRV) – One person was injured and removed from their home following a basement fire on Saturday morning in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 11:40 a.m., crews responded to a home located in the 500 block Skyline Boulevard for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews say saw heavy smoke coming from the front and back of the home. Once crews made it to the backside of the house, they reportedly found heavy fire venting out the back basement windows and door.

Officials then began knocking down the fire from the outside before entering the home where they extinguished the rest of the fire.

One person was reportedly injured during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Authorities estimate that the fire left around $200,000 worth in damages to the home adding that there was heavy fire damage to the basement and heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Video Courtesy: Ricky Mata/Nocturnal Crime Hawks

