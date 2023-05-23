GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may be two years away, but places in Green Bay are already making plans to host football fans for the draft.

Melissa Chapman is visiting Green Bay from Kansas City, which just held the draft, and she says, “The crowds were massive, and it completely transformed our downtown. I can’t wait to see the same thing right in front of Lambeau. What a sight that will be.”

With many flying into Austin Straubel International for the event, the airport is making some adjustments, like working with airlines to add flights and finishing up some construction projects.

“You have to think of the airport as a small city. We’ve got restaurants, we’ve got car rentals, we’ve got a number of people even offsite that are making money off of people that travel into the airport, so making it easy for those draft attendees to get here is a huge thing for us,” Marketing and Communications Manager Susan Levitte says.

Of course, draft attendees will need somewhere to stay, and Lodge Kohler says they are ready to accommodate the crowds.

Destination Kohler General Manager Shawn Dortman shared her excitement, saying, “For us, it’s really about the experience and being in the heart of the action. Being part of history is really important to us, and delivering world-class hospitality to those who aspire to come to Green Bay for such an event.”

While it’s important to know travel and lodging will be covered, Chapman says people shouldn’t forget to recognize small businesses too.

“Really making sure that you go out of your way to support the small businesses and entrepreneurs in Green Bay in preparation to make sure that all people that are here for the great celebration get to experience all the best of Green Bay too,” Chapman says.

According to KCTV, the draft made an economic impact of about $100 million. More than 300,000 people were in attendance.