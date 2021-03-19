GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay begins Pop-Up Shop Program to give small businesses opportunities to open storefronts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — “We already see things coming back in the downtown, we believe that the timing of this is perfect,” Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc. and Olde Main Street Inc. told Local 5 Friday while discussing his organizations’ latest project.

“Finding an easy, low cost way for area entrepreneurs who might be operating a business out of their basement or their garage, who may want to give running a business in the middle of an urban center an opportunity,” he said.

It’s called the Pop-Up Shop Program.

The program will connect small business owners with affordable, short term leases in downtown store fronts.

“A number of these properties have had vacancies for a period of time, and this may be a chance to better connect with a potential prospect,” Mirkes said. “For the most part, we’re looking at ready to go retail space that already exists.”

Mirkes says they’re looking for a variety of businesses to fill those spaces.

“Maybe artistic related products, clothing, knick knacks, whatever type of business that may want to benefit by a retail storefront,” he said.

Mirkes says Green Bay’s downtown will also benefit by giving the new businesses a chance.

“It’s to create a vibrancy,” he explained. “This is just to shine a light and roll out a red carpet for more small businesses to know that we really want them here and we’re going to make it easy as possible for them to give it a try.”

Applications to lease a storefront through the program are now open online.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

