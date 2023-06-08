GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may be the last day of school in Green Bay, but the city is already looking for crossing guards for next year.

While Tom Miller has only been a crossing guard for less than a year, he loves the job.

“I kind of look at the kids that go to school here as an extended family, and I want to make sure that they get to school and they get on their way home as safely as possible,” said Miller.

The city has struggled in the past to retain crossing guards.

“Every six months we are continuing to have turnover, and the problem is because people decide that it’s not what they wanted to do. It is an odd hour of the day, two hours a day, sometimes it breaks up your time during the day,” Cross Safe Supervisor Steven Sannes says.

When crossing guard positions aren’t filled, it can also be an inconvenience for police.

Captain Clint Beguhn with the Green Bay Police Department says, “When there are not enough crossing guards there, the officers fill in and do it. And while it’s fun for us it also takes away from the resources that we could be out there serving the community in a different capacity.”

There are 32 positions available citywide each school year, in addition to sub-positions. If you are interested in applying, click here.