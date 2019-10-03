Green Bay: Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, Pink Pumpkin 5K set Oct. 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Runners will be hitting the pavement Saturday for the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon and Pink Pumpkin 5K in Green Bay.

The event will kick off Friday night during the Women’s Inspiration Dinner featuring keynote speaker Nicole DeBoom, Founder of Skirt Sports.

On Saturday, participate in the half marathon or the 5K run. Runners have the chance to traverse the entire half marathon course through downtown Green Bay, split the distance with a partner in the relay division, or complete the Pink Pumpkin 5K.

Race week update!



We know it’s wet out there and the Fox River is threatening its banks, but rest

assured we have a re-route contingency plan in place for Saturday. The race

WILL NOT be cancelled due to flooding. We will communicate any course changes as necessary. — Bellin Women's Half (@BellinWomen) October 2, 2019

Race officials say that while the Fox River is threating its banks, a re-route contingency plan is in place.

After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to celebrate at Hagemeister Park during the post-race dance party and awards ceremony.

GPS runner tracking will be available for family, friends, and relay partners by downloading the RaceJoy app. This app also allows users to send custom cheers to participants during the race. Download the RaceJoy App below:

Participants can also be tracked via the RTRT timing app.

Preliminary race results can be found via RTRT or the Bellin Woman’s Half Marathon website.

The Half Marathon and 5K can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The official hashtag for the events is #BellinWomen.

Since its start in 2015, the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon remains the only female-focused premier road race in Northeast Wisconsin.

In 2018, Bellin joined forces with the Breast Cancer Family Foundation, resulting in the beginning of the Bellin Women’s Pink Pumpkin 5K.

For more details about any of the events, click here. To register for events, click here.