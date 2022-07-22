GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School Online School has a new name recognizing a woman that broke boundaries and glass ceilings.

On June 27, the Green Bay Board of Education approved a new name for the Green Bay Area Public School Online School. The new name is Katherine Johnson Academy of Enriched Virtual Learning or the KJ Academy.

Johnson was born in 1918 and was one of three African American students and the only woman chosen to integrate into West Virginia’s Graduate School. But her accomplishments don’t stop there. She went on to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics, worked for NASA, and was responsible for the calculations for flight paths and reentry for NASA missions.

The KJ Academy is a virtual school for students in 4K through 6th grade who are taught virtually by licensed teachers. A unique aspect of the Academy is there is a physical location on S. Buchanan Street to provide individual or small group instruction.

The Academy is accepting new students for the 2022-23 school year, as well.