Green Bay Board of Education looking for feedback in superintendent search

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education is asking students, staff, parents, and community members to offer feedback for its superintendent search.

The Board is looking to identify the qualifications and characteristics the public believes are important for the next superintendent.

Those looking to offer feedback have two options to do so: an online survey or focus groups.

The Superintendent Search Survey, which is expected to take 7 to 10 minutes, is provided in English and Spanish and can be found on the District’s website by clicking here. The survey closes on Nov. 11.

The Board’s consultant, Hazard, Young, & Attea, will hold two focus groups on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Central Library and Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m. at the District Office Building in the Board Room.

The Board says they will use the feedback from the survey and focus groups to create a Leadership Profile and the framework of a job description for the new superintendent.

More updates from the Board about the search process can be found here.