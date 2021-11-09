GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Board of Education President will not seek second term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District will have a new Board of Education President in the near future as its current one will not run for a second term.

Current Green Bay Area Public School District Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel released a statement saying that he will not seek a second term. He said that the reasoning behind the decision was due to personal and professional challenges that require more of his time.

Vanden Heuvel was elected to the Board of Education in 2019 and served as Board President from 2020 until 2022.

Part of his statement mentioned how proud he is of what was achieved.

My time on the Board of Education was certainly eventful, but I am proud of everything we achieved. I want to thank the District staff and my fellow board members for their dedication to GBAPS students, staff and families. GBAPS is well positioned for future success, and I look forward to being a champion of the District for years to come

Statement from Eric Vanden Heuvel

There was no information released on any possible replacement options. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

