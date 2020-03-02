Green Bay Board of Education to move to offer superintendent position to Stephen Murley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Board of Education has announced they will move to offer the position of superintendent of schools and learning to Stephen Murley during a Special Board meeting on Monday night.

“The Board was fortunate to have two very qualified individuals from which to choose,” stated Board Trustee Eric Vanden Heuvel, who led the superintendent search on behalf of the Board of Education. “The Board very much appreciates all of the feedback we received from staff, parents and community members. The decision to offer the position of superintendent to Stephen Murley was due to his breadth of experience serving as a superintendent, successfully leading the Iowa City Community School District through significant challenges, which are very similar to the work currently underway in the Green Bay Area Public School District.”

Murley has served as superintendent of the Iowa City Community School District for the last ten years and as a superintendent for the Wausau School District for five years previously. According to the school board, Murley’s “experience demonstrates his strengths in working with an elected school board, managing the day-to-day operations of an urban school district, balancing budgets and implementing a weighted resource model to ensure equity, strategically addressing facility use and transportation challenges, engaging community voice with respect to district initiatives, working with legislators, implementing a systems approach to closing achievement gaps, and providing the professional development needed to grow staff capacity to improve outcomes for diverse students.”

In January, the School Board announced it had selected two finalists for the superintendent position – Murley and Sonia Stewart, Ed.D., who currently serves as the Executive Officer of Organizational Development for the Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Murley has served as a teacher, coach, athletic department administrator, building administrator, director of human resources and employee relations, and superintendent.

His full resume is available on the District website at gbaps.org/superintendentsearch.

The new superintendent will begin in the District on July 1, 2020.