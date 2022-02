GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Boat Show begins today, the event is taking place at the Resch Expo for the second year in a row.

Last year, the event had record attendance. The three-day event features boats of all sizes and styles. Over 100 boats are featured at this year’s Boat Show.

Tickets are still available online and in-person, you can visit their website to purchase. The event ends on Sunday at 4pm.