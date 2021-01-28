GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Boat Show set to be first event at Resch Expo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Boat Show will be the first event in the new Resch Expo.

The dates and hours for the shows are:

  • Feb. 12, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 13, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Boats of all sizes and styles will be shown at the event, as well as seminars that attendees can learn and experience from.

It was announced that the Green Bay RV & Camping Show would not be hosted at the Resch Expo, and it is now set that the Green Bay Boat Show will be the first event inside the Resch Expo.

Tickets can be purchased at the Resch Center box office or visit their website.

