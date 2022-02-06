Green Bay Boat Show has record-breaking weekend

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Boat Show, presented by Ken’s Sports, wrapped up another record-breaking weekend in attendance.

“I know we are higher than any other year previous and I think we’re going to set a record for the entire weekend,” said Jessica Uecker, Senior Event Designer at Resch Expo Center.

The exact numbers on attendance are unknown, but what is known over two hundred boats were on display. “Everything from fishing boats to kayaks and fishing supplies are available. We also have a clothing vendor here,” said Uecker.

Ken’s Sports had over 70 boats on display. “It’s been an awesome show so far,” said Mitch Mogensen, sales representative for Ken’s Sports.

Mogensen says sales have been up as well. “We’ve brought a lot of boats in for customers and people to view, it’s been a great turnout,” said Mogensen.

Those in attendance also got a special treat. The Hands On Deck nonprofit organization was constructing a small boat. Progress was made on it, in just two days. “The pieces are cut on a CNC machine, which gives you accuracy needed to easily put it together,” said John Seaman, volunteer with Hands On Deck.

Seaman expects the boat to be completed in the next two weeks. It could then go up for auction to benefit the organization.

Some current boat owners came to shop around. Michael Ansell drove his family down from Marquette Michigan. “I like the variety, there’s a lot of different boats for us to take a look at, depending on what we’re interested in,” said Ansell.

Alexis Menke was at the show with her brother and nephew. Attending the show is a family tradition. ” Yeah, we come every year,” said Menke.

Her 14-month-old nephew is a little too small to purchase a new boat but he has a great time. “He really is enjoying everything, looking around at everything,” said Menke.