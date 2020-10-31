Green Bay BOO-yah hosts socially distanced trick-or-treating event

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay BOO-yah will be hosting a socially distanced Halloween trick-or-treat event at the Capital Credit Union Park on October 31.

The spooky event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with organizers upholding social distancing practices by maneuvering families from one station to the next.

Each station will be staffed by a local business that would be passing out candy, or other goodies, to the kids.

Organizers say this event will provide enough space for kids to show off their costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe and controlled environment.

