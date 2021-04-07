Green Bay Booyah announce five fireworks shows, bobblehead giveaways

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah announced some promotions for the 2021 season including fireworks shows and bobblehead giveaways.
According to the Green Bay Booyah, there will be five fireworks shows on the following dates:
- After the first Saturday home game, June 5
- Saturday, July 3
- Sunday, July 4
- Saturday, July 31
- Friday, August 13
The team also announced four bobblehead giveaways on the following days:
- Saturday, June 26 – Healthcare Rocky in scrubs and a mask
- Thursday, July 15 – Vintage Booyah player bobblehead
- Sunday, August 1 – G.O.A.T.S Bobblehead
- Wednesday, August 11 – Steve & Laura from Star 98
The Booyah also said there will be additional promotions announced in the coming weeks for the 2021 season.
To view the full listing of promotions visit the Booyah’s website.