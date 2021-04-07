Green Bay Booyah announce five fireworks shows, bobblehead giveaways

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah announced some promotions for the 2021 season including fireworks shows and bobblehead giveaways.

According to the Green Bay Booyah, there will be five fireworks shows on the following dates:

  • After the first Saturday home game, June 5
  • Saturday, July 3
  • Sunday, July 4
  • Saturday, July 31
  • Friday, August 13

The team also announced four bobblehead giveaways on the following days:

  • Saturday, June 26 – Healthcare Rocky in scrubs and a mask
  • Thursday, July 15 – Vintage Booyah player bobblehead
  • Sunday, August 1 – G.O.A.T.S Bobblehead
  • Wednesday, August 11 – Steve & Laura from Star 98

The Booyah also said there will be additional promotions announced in the coming weeks for the 2021 season.

To view the full listing of promotions visit the Booyah’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy