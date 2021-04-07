Green Bay Booyah announce five fireworks shows, bobblehead giveaways

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah announced some promotions for the 2021 season including fireworks shows and bobblehead giveaways.

According to the Green Bay Booyah, there will be five fireworks shows on the following dates:

After the first Saturday home game, June 5

Saturday, July 3

Sunday, July 4

Saturday, July 31

Friday, August 13

The team also announced four bobblehead giveaways on the following days:

Saturday, June 26 – Healthcare Rocky in scrubs and a mask

Thursday, July 15 – Vintage Booyah player bobblehead

Sunday, August 1 – G.O.A.T.S Bobblehead

Wednesday, August 11 – Steve & Laura from Star 98

The Booyah also said there will be additional promotions announced in the coming weeks for the 2021 season.

To view the full listing of promotions visit the Booyah’s website.