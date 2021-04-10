GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Booyah announces launch of ‘Prevea Kids Club’ for 2021 season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah announced that they have partnered with Prevea Health to launch a new Kids Club for the 2021 season.

Organizers say the Prevea Kids Club is open to all children 12 years old and under and is $15 per child. Each membership includes a Prevea Kids Club T-Shirt, 10 child ticket vouchers, and an exclusive membership card.

Officials add that the membership card can also be used to get punches for two bounce house wristbands, two ice cream sundaes, and two fountain Pepsi products during the season. To sign up to join the Prevea Kids Club, click here.

