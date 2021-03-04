Green Bay Booyah asks locals to submit photos of their dogs, creating specialty jersey

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah is planning to incorporate a unique specialty jersey into one of the Bark in the Park Nights at Capital Credit Union Park.

According to a release, this special event will be held on Wednesday, August 4 as the Booyah host the Battle Creek Bombers.

But before you go, Booyah is asking the public to help create a one-of-a-kind jersey.

Organizers say fans just have to submit photos of their pups to have them featured on the jersey.

Before you hit submit, they ask for the photos to be portrait style, high resolution, and saved as a JPEG file.

The jerseys will be worn by the Booyah players and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn jerseys in a silent auction on the night of August 4, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity.

“Seeing how our fans have connected with our loveable bat dog, Flash, and the adoration they demonstrate towards their own pets, we can’t think of a better way to highlight their joy than by featuring photos of their dogs on our jerseys for an evening,” says Brian Kuklinski, Booyah Director of Partnerships.

To submit a photo, organizers ask for people to click this link and upload a photo in the form section.

Fans asked to submit photos of their dogs through March 17.