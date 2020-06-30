GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Booyah baseball returns July 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Booyah baseball is returning to Capital Credit Union Park on July 1.

The Booyah, along with five other Northwoods League teams like the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, will begin regional play. Working with state and local officials, the six teams have developed plans for safe operation in their respective locations.

“We’re going to limit it to about 25 percent capacity, which is right around 1,100 people,” Brian Kuklinski, Corporate Advertising Manager for the Booyah, tells WFRV Local 5. “Empty rows in front and behind every seat that we sell and about eight feet between your group and the next group that we’ll put in here.”

The season will run until August 20 and will be capped off with a two-day playoff series.

The first pitch for the Booyah’s first game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

