Green Bay Booyah, Festival Foods team up for 4th of July celebration

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods have partnered to celebrate the 4th of July Weekend with baseball, live music, and fireworks on July 3 and 4.

The Booyah will play the Rockford Rivets on both days starting at 4:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour before. While the number of fans allowed in for the game itself will be limited to 25 percent capacity, the Booyah say an additional 2,000 fans will be admitted and allowed on the field for the rest of the celebration. This also follows the 25% capacity guidelines of a “concert event” at Capital Credit Union Park.

Live music will take place at 8 p.m. on both days – Conscious Pilot will perform on July 3 and Johnny Wad will perform on July 4. The Festival Foods Fireworks Shows will start at 9:30 p.m. both nights.

“Nothing says the 4th of July like a great baseball game, spending time with friends and family, and of course, Fireworks,” John Fanta, VP of the Booyah, stated. “The Booyah pride ourselves on providing a great family experience at Capital Credit Union Park and together with a great community partner like Festival Foods, we are excited to provide families with something they look forward to on the 4th of July.”

Tickets for the 4th of July weekend events will go on sale Thursday, June 18, at 9 a.m. Game tickets will also include access to the live music and the Festival Foods Fireworks show. Tickets for just the live music and fireworks show will also go on sale on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. through www.booyahbaseball.com.

More information can also be found at www.FestivalFoodsFireworks.com. Booyah single-game tickets for the first seven home games will go on sale on Friday, June 19, at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via phone by calling 920.497.7225, online at booyahbaseball.com or in-person via contactless experience at the Will Call windows to the right of the main gates at Capital Credit Union Park. All transactions will be credit card only.

Many communities have canceled their 4th of July festivities, including Appleton, Door County, Hilbert, and Sheboygan.

