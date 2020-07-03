Green Bay Booyah planning Fourth of July festivities at Capital Credit Union Park

ASHWAUBENEON, Wis. (WFRV) – What could be better than fireworks and the Fourth of July? How about both of those things PLUS some Green Bay Booyah baseball?!

The Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods are teaming up to celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend with a full slate of baseball, live music, and fireworks on both Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th. It’s such a big event that one day is simply not enough.

The Booyah are welcoming the Rockford Rivets for a two game set beginning on July 3rd. Both baseball games on the weekend will begin at 4:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour prior to game time. Keeping with the safety plan put in place at Capital Credit Union Park, tickets to the baseball games will be limited to 25% capacity. Following the baseball games, another 2,000 fans will be admitted and allowed to socially distance on the field for the remainder of the celebration. This also follows the 25% capacity guidelines of a “concert event” at Capital Credit Union Park.

We’ve got a BEAUTIFUL sunrise over the @booyahbaseball stadium this morning!



Live music on both days will start at 8 p.m. and will feature Conscious Pilot on July 3rd and Johnny Wad on July 4th. The Festival Foods Fireworks Shows will start at 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Only those tickets for the live music and fireworks display remain. More information can be found online over at the Booyah’s website as well as on Festival Foods’ website.