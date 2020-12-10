Green Bay Booyah set to be under new ownership

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah ownership group has agreed in principle to transfer ownership of the team.

The Green Bay Booyah ownership group consists of Steve Schmitt, Vern Stenman, and Conor Caloia. They have agreed in principle to transfer ownership to Mark Skogen.

According to a release, the sale is pending the transfer of the lease for Capital Credit Union Park. This transfer will be reviewed by the Village of Ashwaubenon Board of Trustees at their Dec. 15 meeting. If approved by the Village Board, the sale is expected to be completed before the end of 2020.

Mark Skogen is President and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, an employee- and family-owned company founded by his grandfather in 1946.

Earlier this year, Skogen announced that he would open the Epic Event Center, a music and event venue on Holmgren Way, just blocks from the Capital Credit Union Park.

“We’ll be providing entertainment down the street, so this is a great fit. It’s been fun watching the team over the years and I am excited to continue the excellent experiences that Steve, Vern, and Conor have provided to the community,” says Skogen.

The current ownership group purchased the franchise that was originally founded as the Green

Bay Bullfrogs in December of 2013.

Under their ownership, the franchise moved from Joannes Stadium to the newly constructed Capital Credit Union Park and re-branded as the Green Bay Booyah in 2019.