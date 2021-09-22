GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Botanical Garden announces plans to expand Children’s Garden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Botanical Garden has announced a campaign to expand its Children’s Garden.

According to a release, the non-profit launched an $11.5 million Nature Nurtures Campaign on Wednesday. Officials say plans for the expansion will be finalized at the end of 2021 and construction will start the following year.

Currently, the Children’s Garden has a slide tower surrounded by Mr. McGregors Garden, a children’s maze, a koi pond, and a Stumpf Hobbit House restroom.

In 2023, officials say the Gertrude B. Nielsen Children’s Garden will transform into what will be called The Village. It will increase from half an acre to 2.5 acres with a wide variety of new features.

Features include:

  • Rain Drop Garden
  • Wetland Deck
  • Lily Pad Splash Play
  • Tree Houses
  • Cave Play

“I mean, I think it will bring the next generation out to the garden which I think is important. And the community has really responded, people are very excited about another opportunity to play outside,” says Kathy Hartman, Board Member & Co-Chair of Nature Nurtures Campaign.

If you’re at the botanical garden, you will be able to see signs located throughout the expanded footprint which explain the new features, what they will include, and where they’ll be located.

Click here to see an in-depth look at the expansion project.

