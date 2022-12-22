GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to recent weather, the Green Bay Botanical Garden has canceled two nights of its WPS Garden of Lights shows.

Green Bay Botanical Garden shared the announcement via its Facebook page and apologized for any inconvenience.

Both Thursday and Friday night’s WPS Garden of Lights shows have been canceled due to the winter storm.

Those who were planning on attending on either December 22 or 23, are asked to check their email or visit the Green Bay Botanical Garden website for details on how to attend any remaining event night.

The remaining dates are December 26-30 from 4:30 – 9 p.m.