Green Bay Botanical Garden celebrates 25th birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Botanical Garden and guests stopped and smelled the roses on Saturday as they celebrated the Garden’s 25th anniversary.

The staff invited the entire community to the birthday bash, offering free admission and family-friendly activities. Organizers said it was great to see everyone out and about for the event.

“Here at Green Bay Botanical Garden so many families are coming out and just enjoying nature and enjoying being around each other,” Director of Events, Eileen Metzler shared.

Visitors were also able to take part in a 90’s-themed after-hours party featuring live music by the band “Ants Marching,” a Dave Matthews Tribute Band.