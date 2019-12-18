Green Bay Botanical Garden making the season bright with WPS ‘Garden of Lights’ display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In exactly one week, Santa will be coming down the chimney and checking out some amazing lights is a great way for the whole family to get into the holiday spirit.

The Green Bay Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual ‘Garden of Lights’ display in partnership with Wisconsin Public Service, now through the holidays. You can experience the magic of WPS Garden of Lights, be encompassed by more than 300,000 twinkling lights, and create extra special holiday memories with your family and friends at the Garden this winter.

Visitors will discover a mesmerizing array of nature-inspired light displays, featuring an enchanted icicle forest, glistening flowers, a dazzling 60-foot walk-through caterpillar and a 50-foot Christmas tree! The winter landscape can be explored either by foot or by horse-drawn wagon ride.

We’re @GBBotGarden this morning where they are decked out in Christmas lights for their annual @WIPublicService ‘Garden of Lights.’ More than 300,000 lights are strung up for this years’s display. 🎄 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Py0LQwypXr — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 18, 2019

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides are available from 5-7 p.m. every event night. It is recommended visitors arrive by 6:30 p.m. to allow enough time to walk the upper paved portion of the light displays. For the horses’ safety and well-being and to stay within their contracted schedule, wagon rides may end early on nights with a higher number of guests. Wagons are first come, first served.

New this year is the Butterflies in Motion light display which consists of over 15,000 glistening LED lights that simulate a butterfly house. This walk–through display features more than 20,000 LED lights in the shapes of animated butterflies, chrysalises and caterpillars.

You can find more information regarding the Garden of Lights online right here as well as over on their Facebook page.