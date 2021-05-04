GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Botanical Garden to host online auction fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Botanical Garden’s annual spring fundraiser will be held as an online auction.

According to officials, the silent auction will not happen at the Garden this year due to guests’ safety. However, an online silent auction will take its place.

The event will take place from May 11 starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending on May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Anyone can sign up and bid at the Garden’s website. The items can be viewed in-person at the Green Bay Botanical Garden from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, between May 11 and May 13.

Winners will be able to pick up their items on May 14 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

TasteBud is sponsored by Les Stumpf Ford with donations from Meissner Landscape, Incl, Schroeder’s Flowers, Stone Silo Prairie Gardens, Vande Hey Compnay, Inc. and Bay Towel.

