Green Bay Botanical Garden’s annual ‘Garden of Lights’ is making the season bright

Display will be lit Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 4:30 - 9 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local organization known for its outdoor decor is bringing the holiday spirit to the masses.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden is changing with the season, becoming bright with their annual ‘Garden of Lights’ display. It’s an annual tradition that is spreading holiday cheer for all to hear… and see!

WPS Garden of Lights consists of more than 300,000 lights, 36 displays, miles of extension
cords and takes hundreds of volunteer and staff hours to put together each year. It has
become a beloved family tradition and people come back year after year to enjoy the
beauty of this breathtaking and sparkling winter wonderland.

The display will be lit Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 4:30 – 9 p.m. They will be on display for a limited time, from Nov. 27 – Dec. 20. Additional dates include Saturday, Dec. 26 – Wednesday, Dec. 30 as well as Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2.

Those with the gardens recommend purchasing your tickets in advance before arriving. You can do so as well as find more information online right here.

