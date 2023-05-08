GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some new and exciting things are coming to the Green Bay Botanical Gardens.

While not yet open to the public, Local 5 News looked inside the new renovations to the Bell Children’s Garden. Officials held a ribbon-cutting event on Monday to celebrate the new addition with the help of Heritage Elementary School first-graders.

The new space provides up to two and a half acres and hopes to connect nature and play for young minds alike.

“The environmental education aspect is so important as we worry about things that are happening with our climate, to give kids at the youngest age an opportunity to grow and love, and have a deeper appreciation for nature,” said Susan Garot, President & CEO of the Green Bay Botanical Gardens.

The first day for the new garden is this Friday, May 12, which is also the start of Go Public Gardens Day, a celebration of public gardens across the United States.