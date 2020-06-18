GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay boy presents checks to Green Bay Police, Packerland Veterinary

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special check was presented to the Green Bay Police Department to help fund their K-9 Program.

Local Neighborhood Watch Hero Kenny Wagnitz met his goal of $2,000 to give to the department.

After K-9 Pyro was stabbed during an incident last year, Kenny came up with the idea to raise money to try and help out. Kenny shared what first sparked his love for the police force and what led him to this moment.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“I saw a police officer and we became great friends,” Kenny told WFRV Local 5. He says that that made him want to become a police officer. “Becoming a police officer was my whole dream, my whole life.”

Kenny’s family will also be making a donation to Packerland Veterinary to help those who can’t pay for their pets’ medical bills.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More