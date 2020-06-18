Green Bay boy presents checks to Green Bay Police, Packerland Veterinary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special check was presented to the Green Bay Police Department to help fund their K-9 Program.

Local Neighborhood Watch Hero Kenny Wagnitz met his goal of $2,000 to give to the department.

After K-9 Pyro was stabbed during an incident last year, Kenny came up with the idea to raise money to try and help out. Kenny shared what first sparked his love for the police force and what led him to this moment.

“I saw a police officer and we became great friends,” Kenny told WFRV Local 5. He says that that made him want to become a police officer. “Becoming a police officer was my whole dream, my whole life.”

Kenny’s family will also be making a donation to Packerland Veterinary to help those who can’t pay for their pets’ medical bills.

