Green Bay boy receives a “Hero Arm”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A twelve-year-old Green Bay boy is one of the first in our area to be the recipient of a prosthetic that appears to be straight out a comic book.

Now, Jonathan Wainwright can do things he used to imagine.

Jonathan was born without a right hand due to a rare condition called Amniotic Band Syndrome.

His earlier devices had very little function and ofen broke.

Jonathan’s parents discovered a UK company called Open Bionics that produced a medically-certified bionic arm called a Hero Arm.

This arm has multi-grip functionality and several superhero skins like The Avengers or Star Wars.

At school Jonathan is seen as a real-life superhero by his friends, “I have friends who always want to give me fist-bumps and high-fives. I made a secret hand-shake with one of my other friends .”

Jonathan say his Hero Arm has some limits like, “I can’t wiggle the fingers. I can’t move separate fingers. I can only close and open my fist. I can’t move the thumb.”

Inserts will allow the Hero Arm to adjust as Jonathan continues to grow.

Jonathan’s arm can then be outfitted, with a larger motor, to allow for finer movements.