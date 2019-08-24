Green Bay Boy Scout builds pergola for local veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local veterans at Veterans Manor received something special thanks to a local Boy Scout.

16-year-old Marshall Bowers noticed that the Veterans Manor recreation area needed some shade and decided to dedicate some time and energy, and help out.

He built a 12 x 20 foot pergola to help bring more life to the area and get the veterans outside enjoying nature.

Bowers, an aspiring Eagle Scout, says he’s happy he can do something to help the veteran community.

It’s amazing knowing I have a lasting impact on the community, I have a lasting impact on the rest of these peoples lives and a last impact on the property. Marshall Bowers, Boy Scout

Bowers’ father Jeff is a veteran and member of the DAV Chapter 3 in Green Bay. He says he couldn’t be more proud of his son.

Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt, Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher and the local DAV were also present for the dedication.