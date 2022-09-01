GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Boys & Girls Club is using a $100,000 grant to provide free mental health services for parents and kids in the area

“We need to start destigmatizing mental health because it’s a part of our everyday life. It is just like physical health we need to be taking care of ourselves a little bit better,” said Brooke Unrath, the Green Bay Boys & Girls Club Program Director.

The grant will allow the organization to hire a mental health counselor for therapy sessions. Unrath says the counselor will play a vital role in mental health services.

“Having this extra person on board is going to be able to help those tier three services or those extra needs that we cannot support at this particular time,” explained Unrath.

Once the position is filled, organizers say free therapy sessions will begin shortly after. Those interested are asked to speak with the Green Bay Boys & Girls Club staff.

“There will be a sign-up list so people will be able to apply to have their kids enrolled in this service, along with that our internal social-emotional learning staff will also do recommendations and referrals in-house for any kids here that have higher needs at the Boys & Girls Club,” added Unrath.

The organization reports it received the grant from Brown County.