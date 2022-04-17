GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – Green Bay residents will need to adjust their routes accordingly during the week of April 18 due to upcoming bridge closures.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the annual spring cleaning of all three downtown bridges will be happening the week of April 18 resulting in temporary closures and traffic impacts.

Officials have provided the following details surrounding exact dates, times, and detour routes available during each closure:

Donald A. Tilleman Memorial Bridge

Date of closure: Tuesday, April 19

Duration of closure: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Points of closure: Closed east of the Fox River on East Mason Street at South Monroe Avenue Closed west of the Fox River on West Mason Street at South Ashland Avenue

Detour during closure: South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, and South Monroe Avenue



Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

Date of closure: Wednesday, April 20

Duration of closure: 6 a.m. to 3p.m.

Points of closure: Closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street Closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway

Detour during closure: North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, and North Monroe Avenue



Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge

Date of closure: Friday, April 22

Duration of closure: 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Points of closure: Closed east of the Fox River on Main Street at North Washington Street Closed west of the Fox River on Dousman Street at North Broadway

Detour during closure: North Broadway, East Walnut Street, and North Monroe Avenue



Green Bay Public Works notes that access to residences and businesses will be maintained and all closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.