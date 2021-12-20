Green Bay bridge to temporarily close in January

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- If your normal commute includes the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge/Main Street Bridge, this January you may want to find a different route.

The City of Green Bay announced on Monday, December 20, news of a construction project for the downtown bridge spanning most of the first month of the new year.

According to the release, the maintenance order is to work on span locks on the bridge. The Nitschke Bridge will be closed beginning Tuesday, January 4, at 7 a.m. and won’t reopen until Monday, January 31, around 5 p.m.

Officials say that Dousman Street West of the Fox River at Broadway will be closed for this project. Main Street on the Eastside of the River at Washington Street will also be closed to the public during this four-week span.

The City of Green Bay has provided a detour route for drivers while this project is underway. Drivers should take Broadway to Walnut Street, then from there go to Monroe Avenue to then return to their normal commutes in that area.

Access to both residences and businesses will be available to the public and these operations are all-weather dependent and will be subject to change depending on the conditions in the future. No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story when new information is available.