GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay bridge to temporarily close in January

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- If your normal commute includes the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge/Main Street Bridge, this January you may want to find a different route.

The City of Green Bay announced on Monday, December 20, news of a construction project for the downtown bridge spanning most of the first month of the new year.

According to the release, the maintenance order is to work on span locks on the bridge. The Nitschke Bridge will be closed beginning Tuesday, January 4, at 7 a.m. and won’t reopen until Monday, January 31, around 5 p.m.

Officials say that Dousman Street West of the Fox River at Broadway will be closed for this project. Main Street on the Eastside of the River at Washington Street will also be closed to the public during this four-week span.

The City of Green Bay has provided a detour route for drivers while this project is underway. Drivers should take Broadway to Walnut Street, then from there go to Monroe Avenue to then return to their normal commutes in that area.

Access to both residences and businesses will be available to the public and these operations are all-weather dependent and will be subject to change depending on the conditions in the future. No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"