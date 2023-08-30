GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A grocery store that has been a staple of the Broadway District for over 25 years is having a grand reopening on Thursday.

On Broadway, Inc. and the Greater Green Bay Chamber are co-hosting a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Save A Lot, one of the country’s largest discount grocers.

Located at 505 Dousman Street in the City of Green Bay, Save A Lot’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at 11:30 a.m. and include remarks from Mayor Eric Genrich and other important officials.

“We love seeing business owners who have been here for decades reinvesting into their space as momentum builds in the district,” said Brian Johnson, Executive Director for On Broadway, Inc. “You can see positive change happening at an exponential rate, and On Broadway is dedicated to building an environment where businesses can succeed.”

The celebration will have free brats and hot dogs at the store for people to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and congratulate the team on their new start.

“The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to partner with On Broadway to celebrate Save A Lot’s newly remodeled store with a joint ribbon cutting,” said Allison Rodriguez, Member Relationship Specialist for the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

For more information on the ribbon-cutting celebration, you can click here.