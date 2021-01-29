Green Bay bus route now stops at UWGB vaccination clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay bus route seven will stop at the Kress Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s (UWGB) campus.

According to the City of Green Bay, effective immediately this route will service the Kress Center on-request.

“Our role as a public regional university is to make our community a stronger and better place,” said UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander.

Prevea Health recently opened a vaccination clinic at UWGB that, when operating at full capacity, can administer over 10,000 doses a week.

“After seeing so much pain and suffering these past 10 months, our dedication has never been more galvanized,” said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

According to Green Bay Metro, they will continue to work with Prevea to provide effective options.

According to a release, once on the route seven bus you can ask the operator for the Kress Center.