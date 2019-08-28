Green Bay business collecting school supplies for local elementary school

Profile by Sanford will be collecting donated school items through the end of August

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business is making it a little easier for students going back to school.

Profile by Sanford will be hosting a school supply drive, collecting all sorts of back-to-school items through the end of August. This marks the second year the business is hosting such an event. Last year saw quite a number of supplies collected, prompting them to host another drive this year.

A variety of items are needed, from backpacks to colored pencils- all supplies are being accepted. All donated school items will be going to Tank Elementary in Green Bay.

If you’d like to donate, all you have to do is simply drop-off any supplies at Profile by Sanford. They’re located at 2621 S. Oneida Street in Green Bay and are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will be accepting donations until the first day of school.

You can also find more information on their Facebook page.