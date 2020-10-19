Green Bay business offering free Veterans Day cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local business is helping to distribute Veterans Day cards this year.

DigiCOPY is offering complimentary cards and envelopes to customers and community members.

Red, white, and blue cards are available until Nov. 10 at their store on E. Walnut Street, Monday through Saturday.

Store manager Troy Bauer tells WFRV Local 5 that it’s important to still honor veterans, even during the pandemic.

“With everything going on right now, we don’t want them to be forgotten and one again, thank them for their time served,” Bauer says.

To participate, the community is invited to stop in and grab a card to fill out. DigiCOPY says you will have to mail any cards out on your own.

